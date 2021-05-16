Simone Signoret & Yves Montand Retrospective

Husband and wife team Simone Signoret & Yves Montand’s films will be screened in a special retrospective until June 13.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
Period: May 18 – June 13, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Manon of the Spring / Manon des sources
Jean de Florette
Vincent, Francois, Paul and the Others / Vincent, Francois, Paul… et les autres
Cesar and Rosalie / Cesar et Rosalie
The Red Circle / Le cercle rouge
The War is Over / La guerre est finie
Goodbye Again
Let’s Make Love
The Wages of Fear / Le salaire de la peur
Gates of the Night / Les portes de la nuit
The Confession / L’aveu
The Army of Shadows / L’armee des ombres
The Sleeping Car Murders / Compartiment tueurs
Ship of Fools
The Devils / Les diaboliques
Therese Raquin
Golden Marie / Casque d’or
La ronde