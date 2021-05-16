Simone Signoret & Yves Montand Retrospective

Husband and wife team Simone Signoret & Yves Montand’s films will be screened in a special retrospective until June 13.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: May 18 – June 13, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

Manon of the Spring / Manon des sources

Jean de Florette

Vincent, Francois, Paul and the Others / Vincent, Francois, Paul… et les autres

Cesar and Rosalie / Cesar et Rosalie

The Red Circle / Le cercle rouge

The War is Over / La guerre est finie

Goodbye Again

Let’s Make Love

The Wages of Fear / Le salaire de la peur

Gates of the Night / Les portes de la nuit

The Confession / L’aveu

The Army of Shadows / L’armee des ombres

The Sleeping Car Murders / Compartiment tueurs

Ship of Fools

The Devils / Les diaboliques

Therese Raquin

Golden Marie / Casque d’or

La ronde

Movie Times