The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan opens its newest exhibition “Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear” featuring the works of artists Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt.
Online reservations are available here but only in Korean.
Event Information
Period: September 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022
Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3, 5
Free admission (Online reservation is required.)
Hours of Operation:
Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop
Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca/index