The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan opens its newest exhibition “Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear” featuring the works of artists Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt.

Online reservations are available here but only in Korean.

Event Information

Period: September 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3, 5

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca/index