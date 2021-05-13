Singaporean Ambassador Eric Teo Boon Hee Visits Busan

Singapore Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo Boon Hee visited Busan Thursday morning to meet Busan Mayor Park Heung-jun and discussed ways of mutual exchange and cooperation to overcome COVID-19 and revitalize tourism.

Mayor Park met with the Singapore Ambassador to Korea to promote mutual tourism and exchange through the immediate resumption of direct flights between Busan and Singapore. Support was requested so that cooperation could be promoted.

“Busan wants to move forward as a new city for industry-academia cooperation, and we hope to cooperate with Singapore, which has excellent universities such as the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, and has an industry-academic linkage system for students’ creative activities.”

In addition, he said, “We look forward to a closer cooperative relationship with Singapore, which has excellent facilities such as Sentosa Island and Marina Bay Sands, in pursuing key projects in Busan, such as the redevelopment of the North Port, the creation of a smart port, the creation of an international financial city, and the construction of a new airport in Gadeok.”

The Singaporean Ambassador said that Singapore is currently discussing the ‘Korea-Singapore Travel Bubble’ as a country that allows travel between regions with excellent quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Singapore and Busan have many things in common, and it is important to seek cooperation between the two sides in the fields of tourism, finance, and ports,” he said.

The Ambassador, who took office in August 2019, previously served as Director of Northeast Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

In March 2021, he was awarded the Korea-Singapore diplomatic medal of diplomatic relations in recognition of his contribution to friendly cooperation.

This is the fifth visit to Busan after he was appointed, and during the visit, he visited major institutions in Busan, such as the Eco-Delta City Project Team, ASEAN-Korea ICT Convergence Village, and Busan International Financial Promotion Agency, and conducted interviews with officials.