Singapore’s Sago House Named Winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as Part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Singapore’s Sago House has been named the winner of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

The award is voted for by Asia’s 50 Best Bars 260-member Academy, who were each asked to name the one venue that has provided the single-best hospitality experience in the 18-month judging window.

This is the first of two special awards to be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony on 18 July 2023.

The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony at the Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023, hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board.

This year’s awards are expected to be the first full-scale, restriction-free gathering of the bar community in Asia since 2019.

Sago House was born in 2020 in the middle of the first lockdown and launched with a selection of canned and bottled cocktails.

Established by three industry titans – Jay Gray (former Brand Ambassador with experience behind the bar from London to Sydney and beyond), Desiree Jane (formerly of 28 HongKong Street and EC Proof), and Abhishek C George (also of Spiffy Dapper and Oriental Elixir) – the trio transformed a third-floor Chinatown walk-up shophouse into a trendy bar with a great beverage program.

Named after the bar’s address on Singapore’s Sago Street, the interior was built almost entirely by hand, with 80% formed out of reused materials. An edgy mural by Filipino artist Distort Monsters completes the intimate 35-seater’s interiors.

The cocktail menu consistently includes six classic serves, but the names and ingredients evolve according to native and seasonal ingredients available in local wet markets.

The weekly changing menu reflects the bar team’s creativity, and as the owners are veterans in the local cocktail scene, Sago House is the preferred after-hours neighborhood hotspot for the bar community in Singapore. The bar is a welcoming and convivial space, exuding equal parts edginess, inviting intimacy, and a trendy vibe.

“Good hospitality has always been our top priority from day one, so being recognized with this award means everything to us. We want every guest who walks through our doors to feel welcome and comfortable; this goes for our regulars and even those who come in for their first visit. We are excited to celebrate this win, which is not just an award for the Sago House team, but also one for the community we have built, for those who have made our little shophouse bar their home away from home,” says Desiree Jane, co-founder, Sago House.

The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be unveiled on 18 July 2023 at an in-person awards ceremony in Hong Kong. The live countdown will also be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.