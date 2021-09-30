Singapore’s Theatre Masterpiece Turned TV Series, Now On Netflix And HBO Go

Mediacorp’s TV remake of an iconic Singapore theatrical masterpiece, Titoudao, makes a monumental crossover into the world of streaming giants with Netflix and HBO GO this August 2021.

Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story of A Wayang Star which was filmed and produced by Oak3 Films Pte Ltd is based on the colorful and turbulent life story of Mdm Oon Ah Chiam, a celebrated Street Wayang (Chinese Opera) performer in the 1960s to present.

Humbly staged in 1994 at Jubilee Hall, Singapore – the theatrical production is birthed by renowned playwright and theatre director, Goh Boon Teck, who was inspired by the heartwarming stories and journey of his own mother, Mdm Oon Ah Chiam.

Across the years, Goh Boon Teck together with his leading bilingual theatre company, Toy Factory Productions Ltd has done 5 local stagings of Titoudao, and even toured overseas to cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and even to Cairo.

Deemed as Goh Boon Teck’s best-known play, Titoudao swept five awards including Play of the Year and Best Original Script at the inaugural Life! Theatre Awards 2001.

Transitioning from stage to screen in 2020, Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story of A Wayang Star clinched Best Original Screenplay at the esteemed Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020, ranked 5th place on NME’s Top 10 Best Asian TV Shows in 2020, had continuously went on to hit high and outstanding ratings across its time on air.

When asked about his thoughts about his series streaming internationally, writer Goh Boon Teck enthusiastically shares, “Titoudao is an honest and sincere series which humbly encapsulates the rich and diverse culture found in Singapore – it is an homage to my mother, who was a fearless street wayang opera artist in the 1950s/1960s. Her story reminds us to be true to the story within our heart, no matter how small it is – an artwork with soul will always go far and beyond. I am grateful to share my Singaporean story into the world, and hope that it resonates with our international friends.”.

Available for streaming in various Asia-Pacific countries, this 13-episode drama series breathes life into the journey of an ordinary woman in the 1960s who fought all odds to be a famous street wayang performer in Singapore.

The series traces and highlights Mdm Oon Ah Chiam’s journey of being a female artist finding her voice in one of Singapore and Malaysia’s biggest and oldest Chinese Opera Troupe – Sin Sai Hong Hokkien Opera Troupe, and eventually emerging as one of Singapore’s most celebrated street wayang performers to this day.

Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star also peeks into the sad reality for the older generations who are still fond of Street Chinese opera, and their best efforts to keep this dying art alive.

A story about resilience, perseverance and heart; viewers can expect to laugh, cheer and cry for her as they follow the steps of Mdm Oon Ah Chiam as she triumphs to be an artist in her own rights.

The award-winning drama series features talented actors from both Singapore and Malaysia.

Playing the leading role of Mdm Oon Ah Chiam, is Malaysian-born television and film actress Koe Yeet, alongside solid stalwarts with the likes of veteran Singaporean actress Fann Wong debuting effortlessly in her first English acting role as the matriarch of the family, Singaporean actor and practicing Chinese opera performer Nick Shen, Singaporean actor, host and active vlogger, Andie Chen, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Lau, and supported by many other promising stars.

Synopsis of Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star

From a poor village girl to a famous wayang (Chinese Opera) star, Titoudao chronicles the colorful and turbulent life of celebrated wayang star Oon Ah Chiam.

Born into a poor family of 12 children, Ah Chiam’s father was always trying to get rid of her. She had to constantly prove herself in order to fight for a chance to stay in the family. Fate brought her and her sister Ah Dui into the famous Sin Sai Hong wayang troupe.

There she rose through the ranks through hard work and grit to become their top star. But not before she had to protect her sister from a lecherous trainer and fight off a scheming competitor Ah Ngor. And will she find love with the troupe master’s son Ah Zai or a pushcart hawker Ah hock?