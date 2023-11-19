Image: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art
Singing Mother Earth

By Haps Staff

Singing Mother Earth attempts to reconnect with non-human nature by opening up the human enclosure to the outside world. Above all, the exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview.

Period: September 23, 2023 – February 18, 2024

Venue: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art

Free admission

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art bus stop

