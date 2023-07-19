Six Bars in Seoul Selected in Asia’s Best Bars 1-50 List

Six bars in Seoul have been named on this year’s Asia’s Best Bars 2023 1-50 list.
Zest in Seoul was named Nikka Highest Climber after rising 43 places up the rankings to the #5 spot.
Others making the list include:
— Cham Bar (#13)
— Le Chamber (#25)
— Alice (#28)
— Southside Parlor (#37)
— Soko (#46)
The list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony tonight in Hong Kong.
The ceremony, hosted in collaboration with 50 Best’s destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, was the first full-scale gathering of the bar community in Asia since 2019.
The highly-anticipated countdown featured bars from 17 cities across Asia and culminated in Coa in Hong Kong being named The Best Bar in Asia, for the third consecutive year.