Six Bars in Seoul Selected in Asia’s Best Bars 1-50 List

Six bars in Seoul have been named on this year’s Asia’s Best Bars 2023 1-50 list.

Zest in Seoul was named Nikka Highest Climber after rising 43 places up the rankings to the #5 spot.

Others making the list include:

— Cham Bar (#13)

— Le Chamber (#25)

— Alice (#28)

— Southside Parlor (#37)

— Soko (#46)

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at a live awards ceremony tonight in Hong Kong.

The ceremony, hosted in collaboration with 50 Best’s destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, was the first full-scale gathering of the bar community in Asia since 2019.

The highly-anticipated countdown featured bars from 17 cities across Asia and culminated in Coa in Hong Kong being named The Best Bar in Asia, for the third consecutive year.

