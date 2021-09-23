Six Business Caught in Special Chuseok Quarantine Crackdown

Over the Chuseok holidays, the police cracked down on 860 entertainment establishments and found three businesses in violations of the Infectious Disease Prevention Act and three violations of the Music Industry Promotion Act (selling alcoholic beverages).

One entertainment establishment in Busan was caught operating after 10 pm with 7 customers and the owner present, and at another entertainment establishment, 13 people were caught for violating laws related to private gatherings.

Authorities also caught eight people at a karaoke bar for operating after 10 pm.