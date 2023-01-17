Six Climate Responsive Forests to be Built in Busan Next Year

Six urban forests that respond to changes in the climate will be built in Busan by next year.

The city government announced that it will invest 15 billion won to build climate-responsive forests in six neighborhoods totaling 15 hectares in size.

They will be built near five of the Donghae Nambu Line’s major stations in Haeundae District, Dadaepo Beach Park in Saha District, and more.

The city also created 23 fine dust-blocking forests from 2019 until last year in industrial areas of the city including Gamcheon Port and Sasang Industrial Complex.