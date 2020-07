Looking to improve your Korean skills but don’t have the time to go to a class? There’s plenty of online resources to study these days without having to leave the comfort of your living room.

Here’s a few to get you started.

EBS Durian

ebbs.co.kr

Korea Cyber University

korean.cuk.edu

KOSNET

kosnet.go.kr

Multilingual Storytelling

storytelling.nicy.go.kr

Nuri-Sejong Hakdang

sejonghakdang.org

TOPIK Korea

chamberkorean.com