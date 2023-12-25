Six Future Projects That Hope To Change The Tourist Landscape in Busan

Busan is actively advancing projects to strengthen tourism resources as part of the broader initiative to create a ‘K-Tourism Recreation Belt’ across five cities and provinces in the southern region.

The city of Busan is looking at six distinct projects to establish a ‘Marine Culture and Recreation Tourist Zone’ and a ‘Tourism Attraction Specialization Project,’ aiming to position itself as a true global tourist city.

The first set of initiatives, forming the ‘Marine Culture and Recreation Tourist Zone,’ comprises six key projects.

First, the ‘Nakdong Sunset Hwamyeong Eco Park’ involves the creation of a water performance hall, family playground, and picnic facilities at Hwamyeong Marina and Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Deokcheon-dong, Buk-gu. Construction is set to commence next year, with the initial phase expected to conclude by 2027.

The ‘Marine Sports Village’ is planned for construction in Songjeong Sea Service Center in Songjeong. Spanning 2,494 square meters, the facility will encompass two underground and four above-ground floors, featuring a surfing complex plaza, 4D experience center, marine movie theater, and more. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028, targeting completion by 2030.

A ‘Media Experience Tourist Tunnel’ is slated to be developed at the base of Hwangnyeong Mountain in Suyeong-gu, featuring amenities such as an artificial cave, deck road, and picnic plaza. Additionally, plans include the establishment of an experiential media art museum by a private operator.

The ‘Tourism Attraction Specialization Project’ involves the creation of iconic tourist spots, specifically making Amisan Mountain’s sunset scenery and Gijang Drive renowned tourist attractions, and constructing Gijang Ocean Blue Rail.

Key components include the ‘Amisan Sunset Observatory Core’ in Dadae-dong, Saha-gu, featuring inclined elevators for enhanced accessibility and realistic cultural content in Sunset Square. The initial phase of this project is targeted for completion in 2027.

To elevate the city into a global tourist destination, Busan is committed to these ambitious projects, supported by a significant increase in budget and strategic implementation.

The city’s vision aligns with its designation as a ‘Global Hub City,’ reflecting its aspiration to become a prominent performing arts and tourism hub in Asia.

The comprehensive strategy includes expanding performance spaces, connecting tourism with accommodation, and bolstering expertise through the establishment of a dedicated task force within the Busan Cultural Foundation.