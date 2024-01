A cart became entangled in an escalator at Yeonsan Station, leading to injuries among six passengers.

Around 3:07 p.m. on the 20th, the escalator mishap in the subway transfer section caused one man and five women to suffer injuries as the cart got stuck and passengers fell in succession.

The accident transpired on an escalator descending from top to bottom.

The injured were transported to the hospital at 3:47 p.m. though none of them were seriously injured.