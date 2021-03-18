Six Join in the Busan Mayoral By-Election Race on Day 1

On the first day of registration for the April 7th Busan mayoral by-election, six people registered as candidates yesterday.

At 9 am, Democratic Party candidate Kim Yeong-choon and People Power Party Candidate Park Byeong-joon submitted relevant documents to the Busan Election Commission, completing their candidate registration.

They were followed by candidate registrations from Jeong Kyu-jae of the Freedom and Democracy Party; Byeon Joon-hyun of the Minsaeng Party; Our Future Party Son Sang-woo; and Jinbo Party Noh Jeong-hyeon.

Candidate registration for the Busan mayoral by-election is due tomorrow and campaigning will take place from March 25th until April 6th.