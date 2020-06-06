Six Popular Korean Films Being Screened With English Subtitles at the Busan Cinema Center

Six popular Korean movies are currently being screened at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City with English subtitles.
The films are being shown through June 17th.
Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Event Information
Period: Through June 17, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth
Film List
Roaring Currents (English subtitles)
Ode to My Father (English subtitles)
A Taxi Driver
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (English subtitles)
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (English subtitles)
Extreme Job (English subtitles)