Six Popular Korean Films Being Screened With English Subtitles at the Busan Cinema Center

Six popular Korean movies are currently being screened at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City with English subtitles.

The films are being shown through June 17th.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Event Information

Period: Through June 17, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth

Movie Times

Film List

Roaring Currents (English subtitles)

Ode to My Father (English subtitles)

A Taxi Driver

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (English subtitles)

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (English subtitles)

Extreme Job (English subtitles)