Six-Year-Old Girl Dies in School Traffic Protection Zone Accident in Haeundae

A 6-year-old child who was badly injured in a traffic accident in a school protection zone in Busan on Monday has died.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, the child was hit by a car Monday while walking with her mother and sister on a walking path in a school zone in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, however, she succumbed to death in the hospital at 2:41 am early yesterday morning.

According to the police, the SUV, which turned left over the centerline 20 meters away from the accident, hit the side of a passenger car going straight.

Afterward, it was reported that the damaged car suddenly accelerated down the hill it was on and hit the mother and daughter walking along the footpath in front of the main entrance of the elementary school.

Police are investigating the exact nature of the accident against the driver who was a woman in her 60s.