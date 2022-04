A sketch showing the Gadeok New Airport construction project, Busan’s long-cherished dream, has been revealed.

It will be built as Korea’s first ‘floating airport’ with a total project cost of 13.7 trillion won, and open in 2035.

The government is pushing for an exemption of the preliminary feasibility study in order to quickly promote the Gadeok New Airport and try to finish its completion before the proposed 2030 Busan World Expo.