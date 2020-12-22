Winter Sports Facilities to Close Until January 3

Ski resorts and other winter facilities around the nation will close from Christmas Eve to January 3rd in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All winter sports facilities around the country will fall under the new measure announced by the Korean government yesterday.

The Seoul area, which has seen the bulk of the latest positive results, is tightening restrictions this holiday season in hopes of containing the virus.

There are 16 ski resorts, 35 ice rinks, and 128 snow sledding sites nationwide.