‘Sky Swing Champion Competition’ to Take Place at Yongdusan Park

A fun swing competition that can be enjoyed by all ages will be held at Yongdusan Park in Busan.

The Busan Tourism Organization will hold the ‘Spring Sky Swing Champion Competition’ at the plaza in front of Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park from Friday through Sunday.

The Yongdusan Park Spring Sky Swing Champion Competition is a contest to see who can rotate 360 ​​degrees in the shortest time on the Sky Swing, a new concept leisure sports equipment that combines ICT technology developed by Wabada Co., Ltd., a leisure sports R&D company.

As the sky swing is an extreme sport that rotates 360 degrees, it can be safely enjoyed by all ages, from children to the elderly, as it is equipped with four safety devices including wrists and ankles which can be experienced for the first time in Busan at Yongdusan Park.

Visitors who wish to experience the Sky Swing can add ‘Sky Swing’ as a friend on the KakaoTalk channel and apply in advance.

Even if you did not apply in advance, you can apply and experience it onsite.

Additionally, the participant who records the shortest time during the experience period will receive a national tourism gift certificate worth 100,000 to 300,000 won.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.