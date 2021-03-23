SKYE Suites Named as the Official Hotel Partner for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

For the first time ever, luxury boutique hotel brand, SKYE Suites will be the official hotel partner for the most prestigious fashion event of the year, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW).

From the 31st May until the 4th June, SKYE Suites will host some of the most prominent Australian designers, models and fashion gurus during the weeklong event held at Carriageworks, Sydney.

SKYE Suites Director of Hotels, David Bowen says, “United by our shared vision to showcase innovative Australian design and provide dynamic and awe-inspiring experiences, we are excited to be partnering with Afterpay Australian Fashion Week to provide fashion’s most passionate consumers an all-encompassing experience that extends from the runway to the room.”

Renowned for challenging the conventions of what hotels should be, SKYE Suites is homed in some of Sydney’s most award-winning and instantly recognizable buildings.

To celebrate the partnership, SKYE Suites has teamed up with some of Australia’s best-known fashion designers, including bassike and Manning Cartell, for a preview of their latest collections.

Natalie Xenita, Executive Director of IMG’s fashion events group, Asia-Pacific region says, “IMG is excited to partner with SKYE Suites as the official Hotel Partner of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week. Australian Fashion Week has established itself as one of the world’s most innovative fashion showcases, right here in Sydney, so there is an incredible synergy between AAFW and SKYE Suites’ landmark properties, which will be the premier destination for hosting AAFW’s attending designers, media and consumers.”

Each SKYE Suites hotel has been purposefully designed to be the ultimate urban resort offering guests an all-encompassing experience from the exquisite hotel facilities to the boutique shopping and world-class dining experiences on the hotel’s doorstep. Through AAFW and all year round, guests of SKYE Suites’ can enjoy a serene escape with a sense of style and luxury in suites that incorporate Japanese minimalist design with high-end furnishings.

In the coming weeks, SKYE Suites and AAFW will be launching a combined ticket and travel package. This will allow fashionistas and travellers alike to select particular shows, seats and accommodation suites at either SKYE Suites Sydney or SKYE Suites Green Square.

For further information or to book the premium package, visit: www.skyesuites.com.au.