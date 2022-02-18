NewsBusan News

Slightly Eased Social Distancing Scheme Begins Today

BeFM News

Starting this weekend, there will be changes made to ease the current social distancing scheme.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said yesterday that curfew hours placed on cafes and restaurants will be pushed to 10 pm from the current 9 while keeping the private gathering size limit at six.

The new rules will be effective from Saturday to March 13.

The measures come amid a strong backlash from small business owners and self-employed people who have been complaining that tightened antivirus measures have been negatively affecting their businesses.

 

 

