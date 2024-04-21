Lifestyle

Slot Machine Scheme at Paradise Hotel Uncovered

By Haps Staff

Employees at the Paradise Hotel Casino in Busan have been implicated in a scheme involving the theft of hundreds of millions of won in event winnings.

According to Paradise Casino, four employees were recently terminated from their positions after allegations suggest that between October 2022 and last month, employees colluded with a foreign guest to manipulate a slot machine event, resulting in the theft of approximately 200 million won.

Exploiting the reduced staff presence in the casino during the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees gained access to the slot machine operating software and obtained confidential winning information.

They then shared this privileged information with a regular foreign patron, who then collected the winnings and distributed them among the conspirators.

The casino became suspicious when a particular individual repeatedly won the ‘event jackpot,’ prompting a thorough investigation that ultimately uncovered the scheme.

“All five individuals involved have been apprehended, and the majority of the stolen funds have been recovered,” stated the casino. “Legal action will be pursued against all parties once restitution is finalized.”

In response to this incident, the casino intends to implement comprehensive procedural enhancements and provide additional employee training to prevent future occurrences.

