Smaller Scale Busan International Fireworks Festival to be Held December 24-31

The Busan Fireworks Festival, which attracts more than 1 million people every year, will be held this year on a much smaller scale.

The city of Busan said that it would change this year’s Busan Fireworks Festival to hold three fireworks-themed events under the theme of “With Busan, We do Busan”. The three events include “My Own Fireworks”, a Visit Fireworks Concert, and “We Do Busan Fireworks” — from December 24 to 31

For three days from December 24, Gwangalli, Dadaepo, and Songdo Beaches will hold a ‘My Own Fireworks’ event where participants get to make their own fireworks show containing a message of hope and using a format in which several people shake firesticks to create the desired letters.

Participation will be limited to 480 people daily who are either fully vaccinated or can produce a PCR test and reservations must be made.

In addition, through photo walls and exhibitions, various attractions and experiences are planned. The event will be held by a reservation system, and details can be found on the website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee.

The ‘Visit Fireworks Concert’ will be held in the form of a performance in which a fireworks delivery vehicle designed with fireworks will drive around locations around the city along with a message to pray for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

As a countdown to the new year, the ‘We Do Busan Fireworks’, will light up the last night sky of this year at midnight on December 31st.

The fireworks display will be around three minutes and located at 3-5 areas around the city in order not to attract large crowds.

In addition, a ‘Fireworks Memories Challenge’ online will share moments with past Busan Fireworks Festivals through photos and videos.

The contents of the event may be reduced or adjusted according to the government’s step-by-step recovery guidelines and the coronavirus situation.