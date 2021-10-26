NewsBusan News

Smart Signals Help Improve Traffic Flow in Gijang and Gangseo-gu

BeFM News

As a result of introducing smart signals at the intersections of Gangseo-gu and Gijang-gun in Busan, it was found that the wait time for signals to change on main roads was reduced by more than 36%.

Smart signals are installed at intersections with a large traffic volume difference between the main road and the side roads.

The system extends the signal time on the main road for vehicles going through if there are no waiting vehicles on the side roads.

The city of Busan announced that, as a result of implementing the smart signals at 24 intersections in Gangseo-gu and Gijang-gun and analyzing operation data for six months, it was found that the time allowed vehicles going straight was increased by more than 36.6% compared to the previous one.

 

