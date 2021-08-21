Image: City of Busan
Smart Vertical Farm Created at Geoje Sunrise Station

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center has created a ‘Rail Farm’, a smart vertical farm that applies cutting-edge agricultural technology, in the idle space of Geoje Sunrise Station on the Donghae Nambu Line.

A vertical farm is an apartment-type farm where crops can be grown hydroponically.

All growth environments necessary for crop growth, such as light, air, heat, and nutrients, are artificially controlled through cutting-edge agricultural technology including the Internet of Things (IoT).

This rail farm reduces labor input for farm management and enables stable production of agricultural products regardless of the weather.

 

