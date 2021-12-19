Lifestyle

Smoking Fines in Non-Smoking Areas to Increase to 50,000 Won From Next Year

Smoking in a non-smoking area will net you a 50,000 won fine from next year in Busan.

It’s a hefty increase from the current 20,000 won.

Non-smoking areas apply to public places such as parks, beaches, and bus stops among others.

The ordinance is to go into effect next year after a six-month grace period.

Busan has the lowest fine currently at 20,000 won in the country, along with Ulsan and Daegu.

Seoul charges the highest at 100,000 won while getting caught in Incheon and Gwangju will get you a 50,000 won fine and Sejong and Daejeon enforce a 30,000 won fine.

