Lotte Cultural Foundation and KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan present an exhibition in which Korean artists interpret Snoopy, Beyond the Space.

Event Information

Period: May 5-September 11, 2022

Venue: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan

Hours: 11:00 – 20:00

Tickets: 15,000 won for adults, 12,000 won for children and youth

Website: www.sangsangmadang.com/display/detail/2054