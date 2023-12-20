Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

“Snowy Rodeo Street” Monthly Culture Event Held in Jinju This Saturday

By Haps Staff

On December 23rd, the last year-end culture event of the ‘2023 Monthly Jinju’ will be held on the car-free street in Daean-dong.

As part of the ‘Monthly Jinju’ series aimed at invigorating youth culture, the 6th and final installment, ‘Year-End Battle – What if it snows in Jinju?’ promises a unique experience.

Rodeo Drive will turn into a winter wonderland with the magic of artificial snow, a rare sight in the city.

The event lineup includes performances by popular YouTuber ‘Changhyeon’s Street Karaoke,’ trot singers from Jinju, a mid-spring celebration by Lee Han-jin Band, Soulful J, and a magic fire show.

Complementing the main attractions are a range of experiential activities like ‘Christmas candle making,’ ‘Hamo light stick decorating,’ and ‘Acrylic wish card’ for everyone to enjoy.

Additionally, citizen participation events such as a tarot reading, egg bread, cotton candy delights, a memory raffle, and a stamp tour are all set to add to the festive spirit.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: 2023 Sunset and First Sunrise of the New Year Event at Hadong Cable Car

Tongyeong City Hosting a Wish Lantern Floating Event This Saturday

Yangsan Looks to Revitalize its Original Downtown With the ‘Mokhwa-ro Light Festival’

Gyeongnam Province to Provide Free XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Vaccinations

Winners of the 2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest Announced

You Can Take the KTX train from Yangsan Mulgeum Station to Seoul From December 29

The Latest

Some Busan City Tour Bus Routes Suspended Due to Lack of Drivers

Eat a KFC Surprise Bucket and Get Free Christmas Socks

Korea Destinations: 2023 Sunset and First Sunrise of the New Year Event at Hadong Cable Car

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

Busan City Opens “Artspace DUGU”

Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

Busan
few clouds
-3 ° C
-3 °
-3 °
36 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Thu
-0 °
Fri
-0 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 