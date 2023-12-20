“Snowy Rodeo Street” Monthly Culture Event Held in Jinju This Saturday

On December 23rd, the last year-end culture event of the ‘2023 Monthly Jinju’ will be held on the car-free street in Daean-dong.

As part of the ‘Monthly Jinju’ series aimed at invigorating youth culture, the 6th and final installment, ‘Year-End Battle – What if it snows in Jinju?’ promises a unique experience.

Rodeo Drive will turn into a winter wonderland with the magic of artificial snow, a rare sight in the city.

The event lineup includes performances by popular YouTuber ‘Changhyeon’s Street Karaoke,’ trot singers from Jinju, a mid-spring celebration by Lee Han-jin Band, Soulful J, and a magic fire show.

Complementing the main attractions are a range of experiential activities like ‘Christmas candle making,’ ‘Hamo light stick decorating,’ and ‘Acrylic wish card’ for everyone to enjoy.

Additionally, citizen participation events such as a tarot reading, egg bread, cotton candy delights, a memory raffle, and a stamp tour are all set to add to the festive spirit.