Image: Busan Opera Troupe Association
Arts & Culture

So-young Lee Named First President of Busan Opera Association

Haps Staff

So-young Lee was named the first president of the Busan Opera Association at the inaugural meeting at the Geumjeong Cultural Center on the 24th.

Lee is the director of the SOL Opera Company and has previously served as Chairman of the Korean Opera Festival Committee and is very active in the opera community in both Seoul and Busan.

Jin-kyu Jang, director of Dream Culture and Arts Opera, was named vice-chairman.

The new group was launched ahead of the opening of the Busan Opera House at the end of 2024.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
-1.9 ° C
-1.9 °
-1.9 °
50 %
2.9kmh
100 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 