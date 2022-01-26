So-young Lee Named First President of Busan Opera Association

So-young Lee was named the first president of the Busan Opera Association at the inaugural meeting at the Geumjeong Cultural Center on the 24th.

Lee is the director of the SOL Opera Company and has previously served as Chairman of the Korean Opera Festival Committee and is very active in the opera community in both Seoul and Busan.

Jin-kyu Jang, director of Dream Culture and Arts Opera, was named vice-chairman.

The new group was launched ahead of the opening of the Busan Opera House at the end of 2024.