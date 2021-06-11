Social Distancing Level 1.5 Extended Three More Weeks With Some Eased Restrictions

The city of Busan decided to extend the current social distancing level 1.5 for three more weeks.

Since the 24th of last month, when the distancing level was eased to 1.5, Busan has recorded a daily average of 19 cases.

While the number of confirmed cases fluctuated recently, the authorities have decided to extend the current level of social distancing after consultation with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and other government bodies, as the infection situation has stabilized due to the full-fledged implementation of the inoculation campaign.

The social distancing phase will remain the same, but some quarantine rules will be eased.

Five entertainment establishments, hold’em pubs, and singing practice rooms, which are currently closed from 11 pm to 5 am the next day, will be allowed to open from the 24th until midnight – extended by one hour.

Restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and food stalls will also allow indoor consumption of food until midnight, with take-out and deliveries to be allowed from midnight to 5 a.m. of the next day.

Employees at entertainment establishments must undergo a COVID-19 test every two weeks.

By applying the zero-tolerance principle, the city of Busan will issue a two-week ban on gatherings for businesses that violate quarantine rules, independent from fines for negligence.