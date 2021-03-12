Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
Social Distancing Level 1.5 Extended Two More Weeks in Busan

BeFM News

The city of Busan will extend the city-wide social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks from Sunday.

Some measures will be adjusted to resolve the livelihood problems or daily life constraints caused by prolonged social distancing rules.

While the ban on private gatherings with five or more people will continue unchanged, the restriction will be lifted for the meeting of bride and groom families, or for children under the age of six that do not attend education facilities.

Even for exceptional circumstances, up to eight people are allowed in a meeting, even for the case of immediate family member gatherings.

Restrictions on operating hours are lifted for entertainment facilities in consideration of equity with other industries.

The quarantine authorities requested that key quarantine rules, such as limiting the number of users per area and the use of electronic access registers, be observed so that normal business operations can continue.

blank
