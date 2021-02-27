Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
Social Distancing Level 1.5 Extended Until March 14

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it will extend the current social distancing from March 1 to 14 in accordance with the government’s social distancing adjustment plan.

Although small-scale group infections have continued to occur in the city, the overall number of confirmed cases is on a decreasing trend.

Restrictions on movie theaters, PC rooms, arcade rooms, academies, reading rooms, amusement parks, hairdressing businesses, and large marts, will have the restrictions on their operating hours will be lifted.

The ban on private gatherings with more than 5 people also will continue.

Bars, including night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha and hold ’em bars will continue to have operating restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Religious activities can use up to 30% of the number of seats during regular worship. However, all meetings, meals, and lodging other than regular religious activities are prohibited.

 

