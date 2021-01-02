Social Distancing Measures in Busan Extended Until January 17

Enhancement of Quarantine Measures

(Through January 17, 2021, 24:00)

Busan Metropolitan City updated its additional enhanced quarantine measures for the upcoming year-end holiday season. The special enhanced quarantine measures during the year-end holiday season announced by the central government will apply nationwide.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2.5 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective until January 17, 2021)

Religious facilities: Religious facilities must switch to contactless/online proceedings (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) with less than 20 participants, and are prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

A ban on five or more people from gathering at all restaurants

Reservations and entries of five or more people will be prohibited at all restaurants

Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between seats, suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

PC Rooms: Mandatory installation and use of electronic access list, mandatory use of the smoking area for one person. Minors are now allowed to enter.

Concert halls: Keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

Department stores and large supermarkets: visitor temperature checks, ban on gathering of events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

Accommodations

– Hotels and guesthouses will be able to offer two-thirds of their rooms and are prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room.

— Party rooms must remain closed.

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries: Take-out and delivery only from Dec. 31, 2020, 9:00 PM until Jan. 1, 2021, 9:00 AM

The operation of public transportation will be reduced 15 percent compared to weekday operations.

Winter sports facilities

Operations are allowed but the number of guests is limited