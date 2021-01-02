Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
Social Distancing Measures in Busan Extended Until January 17

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced that the current social distancing measures will be extended by two weeks until January 17.

The current measures were to expire at midnight tonight.

Changes to the measures allow minors to be able to reenter PC rooms, winter sports facilities may have a limited open, and hotels can operate at 67% capacity.

Enhancement of Quarantine Measures 

(Through January 17, 2021, 24:00)

Busan Metropolitan City updated its additional enhanced quarantine measures for the upcoming year-end holiday season. The special enhanced quarantine measures during the year-end holiday season announced by the central government will apply nationwide.

Social Distancing Level in Busan Area: Level 2.5 (with some enhanced quarantine measures)

(Effective until January 17, 2021)

Religious facilities: Religious facilities must switch to contactless/online proceedings (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) with less than 20 participants, and are prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals.

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

A ban on five or more people from gathering at all restaurants

Reservations and entries of five or more people will be prohibited at all restaurants

Movie theaters: Keep one seat empty between seats, suspension of operations after 9 PM until 5:00 AM the next day

PC Rooms: Mandatory installation and use of electronic access list, mandatory use of the smoking area for one person. Minors are now allowed to enter.

Concert halls: Keep two seats empty between seats, eating food is prohibited

Department stores and large supermarkets: visitor temperature checks, ban on gathering of events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

Accommodations

– Hotels and guesthouses will be able to offer two-thirds of their rooms and are prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room.

— Party rooms must remain closed.

Restaurants/cafes/bakeries: Take-out and delivery only from Dec. 31, 2020, 9:00 PM until Jan. 1, 2021, 9:00 AM

The operation of public transportation will be reduced 15 percent compared to weekday operations.

Winter sports facilities

Operations are allowed but the number of guests is limited

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

