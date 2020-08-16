Social Distancing Measures Increased to Level 2 in Busan From Today

Social distancing measures in Busan city will be increased by one notch to Level 2 in the three-tier system for two weeks starting today.
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around Busan port and a number of schools, acting mayor Byun Sung-wan held a press conference yesterday afternoon and announced that the city of Busan will raise the level of social distancing measures.
Byun noted that 39 cases have been confirmed in the past 7 days, surpassing the standard of 5 cases per day set by the city’s quarantine manual before raising social distancing measures to level 2.
The city will first extend the special inspection period on common-use facilities including high-risk facilities until the end of August. In addition to the 12 types of facilities such as clubs and entertainment establishments that are currently designated as “high-risk”, the city will also designate PC rooms and wedding hall buffets as high-risk facilities.
Such facilities will be subject to a “one-strike-out” system, in which those violating quarantine rules including not wearing masks or keeping poor entry lists will immediately receive an order banning gatherings.
The city will also strengthen inspections on other common-use facilities such as indoor sports facilities. Religious facilities subject to the inspections have been expanded from churches to all religious facilities.
Public facilities will limit visitors by half and focus on providing non-face-to-face services. Social welfare facilities have been asked to temporarily close but the city will continue to provide emergency childcare services.
The city and the education office decided to switch all classes at Busan schools to remote classes for a week until August 21st and have advised private academies to remain closed until August 23rd.
Baseball and other professional sports will play games without an audience starting tomorrow.
Indoor gatherings with at least 50 people or outdoor gatherings with at least 100 people must follow quarantine rules including wearing masks and keeping a safe distance. The city will file an indemnity claim if transmission occurs at a gathering that violated quarantine rules.
Public institutions and private companies have also been asked to reduce workplace density through staggered commutes or flexible work hours.
The acting mayor said the city will closely monitor the situation for the next two weeks and implement stronger measures such as temporarily closing high-risk facilities if the situation worsens.
He added that the city stands at a crossroads and that the next two weeks will be crucial in whether the city sees a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Acting mayor Byun urged the public to abide by social distancing measures and for facility operators to follow quarantine guidelines.