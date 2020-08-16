Social Distancing Measures Increased to Level 2 in Busan From Today

Social distancing measures in Busan city will be increased by one notch to Level 2 in the three-tier system for two weeks starting today.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around Busan port and a number of schools, acting mayor Byun Sung-wan held a press conference yesterday afternoon and announced that the city of Busan will raise the level of social distancing measures.

Byun noted that 39 cases have been confirmed in the past 7 days, surpassing the standard of 5 cases per day set by the city’s quarantine manual before raising social distancing measures to level 2.