Social Distancing Rules to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

The central government and Busan Metropolitan City are strongly urging people to practice social distancing from March 22 to April 5, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please stay at home and avoid going out to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please keep the following rules for 2 weeks (March 22 to April 5):

– Refrain from going outdoors, avoid gatherings, eating out and taking trips

– People should stay home and rest if a fever or respiratory symptoms appear

– Everyone is asked to stay home except to get food, get necessary healthcare, or go to an essential job.

– Avoid physical contact with others as much as possible and maintain your distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) when possible.

– Keep up your personal hygiene habits by washing your hands, practicing good coughing etiquette and wearing a face mask.

– Disinfect and ventilate your home and workplace daily

Please keep the following rules at your workplace as well (March 22 to April 5):

– Wash your hands regularly with soap and running water

– Avoid physical contact with others like shaking hands and maintaining your distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) when possible.

– Do not use multiuse places like changing rooms and indoor rest spots

– Use your own personal cup and utensils.

– Maintain your distance from others and do not sit across from others at the table while having meals

– Go directly home after work