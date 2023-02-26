Jeonggwan Museum, which is affiliated with the Busan Museum of Art, announced that it will hold Sodubang Manse Wind as a commemorative event for the 104th anniversary of the March 1st Festival in the lobby on the 1st floor of the Jeonggwan Museum from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 1.

This event is the first event presented by the Jeonggwan Museum to provide children with an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of Samiljeol and Taegeukgi on March 1, the 104th anniversary of the March 1st, and to inform the independence movement that took place in Gijang-gun, where the Museum is located.

The event consists of contents such as March 1st Festival, Taegeukgi, Gijang Manse Movement, drawing Taegeukgi, and writing a letter to patriotic martyrs.

From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, activity sheets and crafting materials are distributed free of charge to 200 children on a first-come, first-served basis at the lobby on the 1st floor of the Jeonggwan Museum.