Some Busan City Tour Bus Routes Suspended Due to Lack of Drivers

Some routes of the Busan City Tour Bus have been temporarily suspended due to a shortage of drivers.

According to Busan Tourism Corporation, the operation of the Red Line and Blue Line routes, which cover the eastern part of Busan, is currently suspended.

The Red Line route starts from Busan Station and travels through the Haeundae area, while the Blue Line departs from Nam-gu’s Yongho Port Cruise Terminal and heads to places like Haedong Yonggungsa Temple in Gijang County.

The operation of the Red Line was suspended since November 29th, and the Blue Line has not been in operation for a year, starting from December of the previous year.