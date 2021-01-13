Dine & Drink

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Haps Staff

The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.

The Korean Consumer Agency announced the results after doing tests on 25 different meals from 7-11, CU, GS-25, E-Mart 24, and Mini Stop.

The average sodium per meal was 1,361mg while the daily recommended intake is 2,000mg.

One of the meals previously had a sodium level of 2,433mg before it was lowered according to the consumer source.

Convenience store lunch boxes have become a popular dining option for singles and those on the go as it only takes two minutes to heat up a meal.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Ananti Cove Holding Sweet Strawberry Promotion

Haps Staff -
Ananti Cove offers a sweet and sour strawberry drink at three of its F&B locations that offer seasonal strawberries.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Busan’s F&B Precautionary Measures Announced

Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt Busan has announced its precautionary measures for their food and beverage outlets.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Smoked Pork Sunday

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is rolling out a Smoked Pork Sunday special this weekend.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Grand Sale Gets Underway Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, airlines, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.
Read more

Plastic Waste Significantly Increasing in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Plastic waste has significantly increased due to the holiday season and the prolonged pandemic.
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Korea Destinations: 5 Reasons to Visit Danyang

Domestic Destinations Cindy Choi -
Great for a weekend outing, there are plenty of things to see and do in the mountainous region rich in nature and history.
Read more

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).
Read more

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
1 °

Dine & Drink

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Spicy Braised Monkfish – Mijeong Agujjim in Nam-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located around 300 meters from the UN intersection, Mijeong would be a good option if you are around UN cemetery and love to try Korean spicy braised seafood.
Read more

Enjoy an Oyster Rockefeller and Sparkling Wine Dish at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indulge in a fantastic combination of fresh Tongyeong fresh oysters in the winter season with soft and light oyster gratin at McQueen's bar at the Ananti Hilton.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 