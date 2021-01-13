Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.

The Korean Consumer Agency announced the results after doing tests on 25 different meals from 7-11, CU, GS-25, E-Mart 24, and Mini Stop.

The average sodium per meal was 1,361mg while the daily recommended intake is 2,000mg.

One of the meals previously had a sodium level of 2,433mg before it was lowered according to the consumer source.

Convenience store lunch boxes have become a popular dining option for singles and those on the go as it only takes two minutes to heat up a meal.