Son Ye-Jin’s New K-Drama, 39, Ranked 8th Top Netflix TV Shows Worldwide

JTBC’s new drama, 39, ranked as the 8th top Netflix TV shows worldwide on 26th February based on Flix Patrol, an online content service ranking site.

According to Flix Patrol, the JTBC K-drama, 39, ranked first in five regions namely Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Previously, the JTBC K-drama recorded its highest audience rating of 8.7% for its fourth episode, based on Nielson Korea’s nationwide household standards.

Directed by Kim Sang-ho of RUN ON (2020) and written by Yoo Young-ah of ENCOUNTER (2018) & KIM JI YOUNG, BORN IN 1982 (2019), 39 is a 12-episode drama about the romance and everyday lives of three friends who are on the verge of turning 40.

Son Ye-jin plays the role of a 39-year-old dermatologist, who was born and raised by wealthy parents and presently works at her own clinic in Gangnam, Seoul.

Son Ye-jin’s previous tvN K-drama, CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2019), achieved massive record-breaking viewership success in Korea and became a top hit in Japan, attaining #1 on Japan’s Netflix for four months. The K-drama was one of the top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows in the United States. Son Ye-jin was awarded the Hallyu Drama Best Actress Award at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards for her role in CRASH LANDING ON YOU.

Her recent films include BE WITH YOU (2018), THE NEGOTIATION (2018) and THE LAST PRINCESS (2016), all of which were invested by the Group and/or Spackman Media Group.

In 2018, Son Ye-jin’s performance in BE WITH YOU, which broke the all-time first week box office historical record for romance film in Korea, clinched her the Best Actress Award at the Seoul Awards.

Son also received the Prime Minister’s Commendations at the 2018 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards and won the Best Actress for Hallyu Dramas at the 2018 Seoul International Drama Awards, underscoring her international status as an iconic Korean actress.

Previously, Son Ye-jin was selected as the brand ambassador for US skincare brand Skinceuticals and as luxury fashion brand Valentino’s muse. She was also the face of Crocodile’s woman apparel and Smart Communications Inc., a leading telecommunications service provider in the Philippines.