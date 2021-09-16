Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam Named as BIFF Opening Ceremony Hosts

Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Park So Dam have been selected to be co-hosts for the 26th Busan International Film Festival.

Song and Park, who have captured worldwide attention over various platforms such as television, film, and online media services, will be taking on the roles of hosts for the 26th BIFF’s opening ceremony, which will be held on the night of October 6th at the Busan Cinema Center.

With the consecutive success of his projects this year, from the film, Space Sweepers (2020), to the drama, Vincenzo (2021), actor Song Joong Ki, rightfully, caused a syndrome. After debuting in the 2008 film, A Frozen Flower, he solidified his position as a global star, proving both his popularity and acting capabilities by starring in various projects such as the dramas, Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Arthdal Chronicles (2019), and films A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017). Along with the film Bogota, which he is currently filming, he is expanding his versatile acting capabilities by starring in films and dramas of diverse characters, eras, and genres.

Actress Park So Dam has taken on characteristic performances in every one of her films, such as The Royal Tailor (2014) and The Silenced (2014), and has left a lasting impression with the audience for her unique presence in The Priests (2015).

After receiving the Best Supporting Actress award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the New Actress in Film award at the Baeksang Arts Awards the following year, she was able to quickly build a reputation for herself as the rising star of Chungmuro, and has gone on to display her infinite talent through different projects on stage, screen, and TV. Furthermore, she captured the hearts of the worldwide audience and obtained a 10,000,000 audience count for her role in Parasite (2019), where she transformed into Ki-jung, the youngest daughter of the family that lives in a semi-basement apartment, a character that added tension and depth in the film due to her impressive portrayal.

The 26th Busan International Film Festival, which is gaining enormous attention after naming the universally beloved Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam as the opening ceremony hosts, will be held for ten days from October 6th to October 15th.