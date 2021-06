Songdo’s Auto Campground is not expected to open this summer season due to a conflict between the district office and the site operator.

The two sides are in a stalemate about the demolition of facilities as the operator’s consignment agreement ends on the 30th of this month.

The current operator has run the site since 2017.

Reservations are now impossible on their website at the popular summer camping site.

Over 20,000 reservations were made at the campsite last year.