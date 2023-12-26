Songdo Coastal Trail Facing Extended Closure

The Songdo Coastal Trail, a prominent tourist attraction in Seo-gu, Busan, is now facing an extended closure of approximately three more years.

Originally slated to reopen next year after a rockfall incident in 2020, the reopening schedule has experienced significant delays due to changes in plans.

According to the Seo-gu Office, the ‘Songdo Coastal Trail Redevelopment Basic Plan Establishment Service’, conducted by the district, aims not to reopen the existing coastal trail but to introduce an entirely new one.

Although initially intended to open in the second half of the upcoming year, the introduction of a new coastal trail has disrupted the original plan, leading to further delays in the reopening schedule.

The Songdo Coastal Trail, which opened in 2010, spans from Songdo Beach to the Amnam Park area, establishing itself as a key tourist attraction in the western part of Busan. Originally constructed with a budget of 1.5 billion won, the trail was closed to the public

The walkway, located in Amnam-dong, was closed by the Seo-gu district in May 2020 when a 1-meter sized rock fell on the coastal promenade.

While initial plans announced by the Seo-gu Office aimed at restoration work and reopening in the latter half of next year, the evolving maintenance plans, including the recent proposal to introduce a new coastal trail, have introduced uncertainties into the timeline.

The Seo-gu Office justifies the introduction of a new trail by emphasizing citizen safety.

The current coastal walkway, situated on a cliff close to the beach, presents significant safety and management concerns.

With the evolving maintenance plans, it is expected that it will take a minimum of two years to open the new coastal trail.

According to the Seo-gu Office, the district aims to initiate basic and detailed design work once the redevelopment service is completed within the year.

News of the extended delay in the reopening of the coastal trail has generated dissatisfaction among citizens. Having been closed and overlooked for nearly three years, the announcement of further delays in reopening sparked criticism.

Criticism has also been directed at the significant financial investment in creating a new trail, with concerns raised about the cost exceeding budgetary allocations.

The Seo-gu Office initially earmarked a budget of 400 million won for the restoration of the existing coastal trail.

However, estimates suggest that the budget required for establishing a new trail will range between 4.5 to 6 billion won.

Additionally, the cost associated with demolishing the existing iron coastal walkway will also incur separate expenses.