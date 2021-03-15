Songdo Coastal Walkway Expected to Reopen in June

The Songdo Coastal Walkway, which has been closed since last year, is expected to reopen this June.

The walkway, located in Amnam-dong, was closed by the Seo-gu district last May when a 1-meter sized rock fell on the coastal promenade.

Walking paths and the access road were also damaged in last year’s typhoons.

The district plans to work on the first three sections of the 800-meter that require emergency measures, and plan to open up part of the trail by June.

They plan to reinforce areas that have the potential for mudslides, and also move dangerous rock masses in three places around the walkway.

The full opening isn’t expected until the second half of the year.