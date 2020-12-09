Songdo’s Yonggung Suspension Bridge To Charge Admission From Next Year

Songdo’s Yonggung Suspension Bridge will begin to charge admission from January.

From next month, a 1,000 won entry fee is required for everyone over the age of seven, however, citizens of Seo-gu will still be able to enter for free.

The Seo-gu district office had planned to charge 2,000 won and 1,000 won for district residents though they decided to lower the price due to complaints.

There is also opposition from citizens who say that tourist facilities should be free, as Seo-gu is the only district charging to use this kind of facility.

Songdo Yonggung Suspension Bridge completed the final restoration project at Songdo Beach last June.

Along with sea diving boards, Busan Air Cruise, and Songdo Sky Walk, the 127.1 meter long and 2-meter wide bridge now connects Amnam Park to Dongseom Island, where visitors can walk on the bridge and enjoy a magnificent sea view along with sedimentary rock layers from millions of years ago and rock formations and cliffs surrounding the observatory at Dongseom Island.

Information

Open: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in winter) daily and is closed on the first and third Monday of the month, New Year’s Day, and Chuseok.