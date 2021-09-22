Songjeong Tunnel To Be Under Traffic Control for LED Lighting Replacement Construction

The city of Busan will control traffic on one lane on the Songjeong Tunnel to change the LED lighting from the 28th to the 19th of October.

Traffic control will be implemented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to minimize rush hour traffic.

New sets of high-efficiency LED lighting will replace the older bulbs to improve brightness.

The city plans to minimize inconvenience to citizens by controlling only the left lane, the downbound line of the Songjeong Tunnel.

It is expected to provide a pleasant and safe traffic environment to drivers and to efficiently manage tunnel facilities.

Construction will be handled by Bukuk Legend Co., Ltd.