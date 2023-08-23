Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Songjeong Tunnel to Implement Traffic Control for LED Light Replacement

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has initiated a traffic control plan for the replacement of LED lights in the Songjeong Tunnel’s inbound line.

This vital project is set to be in effect from August 30th to September 20th, excluding weekends and holidays.

The primary objective of this traffic control initiative is to upgrade the tunnel’s lighting system by replacing the existing fixtures with high-efficiency LED lights. Dongbusan Elitetech has been entrusted with the construction responsibilities for this project.

During the designated hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., commuters can expect traffic control measures to be enforced. The traffic control plan specifically targets the inbound line of the Songjeong Tunnel, running from Jwa-dong to Songjeong-dong.

Despite the necessary adjustments and traffic redirection, authorities have made a commitment to minimizing inconvenience for the public. This lighting upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the overall safety and driving experience within the tunnel.

