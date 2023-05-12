Songjeong’s Popular Surfing Zone to be Halved This Summer

The surfing section of Songjeong Beach in Busan will be reduced from 240m to 120m this summer, to make room for a military resort that was not used during the pandemic.

The Haeundae-gu Tourism Facility Management Office consulted with the Haeundae-gu Surfing Association and the Songjeong-dong Resident Autonomy Committee before making the decision.

Previously, from 2016 to 2019, surfing was only possible on the 80m section out of the total 1.2km of the sandy beach, but in 2020, it was increased to 120m.

However, the decision to decrease the surfing section has received backlash from the surfing and tourism industry. The reduction of the surfing section increases the density of surfers, increasing the risk of accidents.

The reduction of the surfing section runs counter to the strategy of the city of Busan and Haeundae-gu Office to attract tourists by activating marine leisure.

The city provides various benefits under six themes, such as surfing or yachting, on condition that you stay 5 nights or more in Busan.

Last year, the Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation selected Surfholic, a tourism startup in Songjeong-dong, as the first work base in Busan.

Songjeong Beach’s surfing population is rapidly leaving the area as the section is narrow and virtually impossible to surf except for lessons during the summer.

In contrast, Suyeong-gu Office operates a SUP zone and academy that utilizes ‘SUP’, a representative marine leisure activity, along with surfing at Gwangalli Beach, gaining popularity.