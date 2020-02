One of Busan KT Sonic Boom’s import players has left the team due to the coronavirus situation in South Korea.

American Allen Durham informed the club earlier in the week and left on Thursday back to the US, forfeiting his remaining salary according to the club.

Durham had only been on the team for a month.

Byron Mullens, KT’s other import player, reportedly also wanted to leave but has decided to stay for now.

KT is in sixth place in the standings.