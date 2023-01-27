Son’s Struggles May Lead to Spurs Departure

The 2021/22 English Premier League season was a memorable one for South Korea’s Son Heung-Min. The striker was prolific throughout the campaign and he ended as a joint winner of the Golden Boot as the division’s leading goal scorer.

Son’s goals also helped his Tottenham Hotspur side to reclaim their place in the Champions League. It was a productive period all around, but this season has turned a little sour.

Sonny Struggling

Son Heung-Min scored 23 goals in 35 league matches last season as his club enjoyed a productive campaign. He has been a regular goal scorer since arriving at Tottenham in 2015 and has also become something of a fans’ favorite.

In 2022/23, however, the goals have dried up. Son has found the net six times in 26 matches across all competitions, with three of those goals coming in a comprehensive win over Leicester City.

His lack of success this term has led to rumors of a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma may offer a further threat to Son’s inclusion, but can he still have an impact across the remainder of this campaign?

Spurs Clinging On

Tottenham has experienced a difficult season, while other teams have improved significantly. After Spurs’ 1-0 win over Fulham on January 23rd, Antonio Conte’s men sat in fifth place in the Premier League table.

The top clubs qualify for next season’s Champions League and Spurs are only three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle. However, after some poor results since the teams returned from the World Cup, the club needs to start putting together a string of wins.

Where Next for Son Heung-Min?

One poor season doesn’t make a bad player and there would be no shortage of interest if Son Heung-Min were made available for transfer. A return to Germany could be the most likely option as the striker spent six years there in two spells with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.

There could also be interest from other clubs in England. Liverpool is believed to have been interested in Son before he joined Spurs in 2015 and they could come back in for their former target.

More recently, Newcastle United have been urged by their former player Nobby Solano to make a stunning bid for both Son Heung-Min and his strike partner Harry Kane. While it seems unlikely that Tottenham would want to sell the prolific Kane to a Premier League rival, a switch to Newcastle by Son is more plausible.

Spurs fans have been disappointed by Son’s output this season while the player himself would not have been satisfied with his performances for South Korea at the World Cup. He’s still only 30 and could have at least four more years at the top, and he’ll surely start to find his scoring touch once again.

Whether Tottenham has time to wait remains to be seen, and there is a definite chance that one of their most popular players may be moving on.