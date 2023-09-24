‘Sotdaejaengi Nori’ Will be Held at the Jinju Castle Outdoor Performance Hall on October 1st

Jinju City is set to host an exciting festival in October, catering to guests and citizens visiting Jinju Castle during the Chuseok holiday.

The highlight of this festival is the permanent performance of ‘Sotdaejaengi Nori,’ scheduled for 2 pm on October 1st at the Jinjuseong Outdoor Performance Hall.

Sotdaejaengi Nori, named after the practice of stretching two ropes on either side of a sotdae (traditional Korean totem pole) and performing tricks, was a popular game among professional entertainers during the Joseon Dynasty, particularly in the Jinju area.

Although it disappeared after a performance in Hamgyeong Province in 1936, it was successfully restored in 2014, gaining recognition worldwide. In a dedicated effort to preserve Jinju’s rich traditions and history through dynamic performances, Jinju City has been hosting permanent Sotdaejaengi Nori shows annually since 2015.

This year’s edition of the Sotdaejaengi Nori performance, hosted by the Sotdaejaengi Nori Preservation Society, will consist of a total of five shows, with the October 1st performance marking the final one for this year.

With a diverse program that includes humorous cast interactions and awe-inspiring acrobatics on the sotdae ropes, the performance promises to captivate visitors with its high-energy and entertaining performance.