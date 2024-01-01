Travel

South Korea Makes CNN Travel’s Top Destination 2024 List

By Haps Staff

South Korea has made the CNN Travel “Where to go in 2024: The best places to visit” list this year.

CNN Travel chose 24 destinations around the world it describes as places worthy of travel this year.

About South Korea, CNN wrote: “With word that “Squid Game” — still the most-watched show on Netflix — is set to return with a new season in 2024, it’s time once again to embrace the K-wave.

Thankfully, travel to the country is easier than ever before. The government is waiving its K-ETA requirement — the electronic travel visa for South Korea — for travelers from 22 countries till the end of 2024 as part of its Visit Korea Year campaign.

This is a country that truly has it all. After exploring futuristic cities such as Seoul and Busan, the cultural and historic side of old Korea awaits at Andong, dubbed the “Spirit of South Korea,” or the seven cemeteries of the ancient Gaya Tumuli, newly inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023.”

Other Asian destinations included:

Sumba, Indonesia

Tainan, Taiwan

Singapore’s Offshore islands

Uzbekistan

